/What is Virat Kohli’s record against South Africa in ODI cricket?

India will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday (Nov 30), and the hosts will be desperate for a turnaround after being swept 0–2 in the Tests. KL Rahul will lead the side with Shubman Gill ruled out injured, while the big boost comes with the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. And here’s the thing: Kohli has a strong record against South Africa in ODIs, so let’s break down his numbers.



Kohli has always enjoyed batting against the Proteas, and the numbers back that up. Across 29 innings, he has scored 1504 runs at an average of 65.39, which is one of his best returns against any major team. His highest score against South Africa is an unbeaten 160, a knock that still stands out in his ODI career for its control and quality.

Also read | From Amelia Kerr to Sophie Devine: Top 5 foreign buys in WPL 2025 auctions

Add WION as a Preferred Source

5 hundreds and 8 fifties in 29 innings

When you look deeper, the consistency is even clearer. Kohli has hit five hundreds and eight fifties against South Africa in ODIs. That means in almost every third innings, he crosses fifty, which shows how reliable he has been at key moments. His strike rate of 85.74 also shows that he scores at a steady pace without taking too many risks, something that has always made him one of the best chase masters in modern cricket.



He has also hit 121 fours and 17 sixes against South Africa, which tells you how often he finds the gaps and how rarely he needs to go aerial. For India, his return comes at the right time. The team needs stability after a tough Test series, and Kohli’s presence in the middle order gives them experience and control.