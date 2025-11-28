/From Amelia Kerr to Sophie Devine: Top 5 foreign buys in WPL 2025 auctions

The WPL Mega Auctions 2025 showed again how important overseas players are in shaping a squad. Teams are allowed only four overseas names in an eleven, which means every pick has to bring real value. These signings give balance, depth, and the kind of all-round strength that can lift a side through long tournaments. Now, let's glance at the top five costliest overseas players snapped in the auction.

1. Amelia Kerr – Mumbai Indians (₹3 Cr / $360,000)

Amelia Kerr ended as the top overseas buy. Mumbai Indians wanted a dependable all-rounder who can control the middle overs and guide chases with calm batting. Her strong game awareness and steady approach make her a major addition to their squad.

Amelia Kerr Photograph: (AFP)

2. Sophie Devine – Gujarat Giants (₹2 Cr / $240,000)

Sophie Devine’s power at the top and her experience made her a priority pick. Gujarat Giants signed her for her quick scoring, sharp fitness and ability to change a match within a few overs. She also adds proven leadership.

Sophie Devine Photograph: (AFP)

3. Meg Lanning – UP Warriorz (₹1.9 Cr / $229,000)

UP Warriorz moved fast for Meg Lanning, knowing what her presence brings. Her clear thinking, steady batting and record in pressure games lift the team’s top order. She adds control, confidence and a winning mindset to the dressing room.

Meg Lanning Photograph: (AFP)

4. Chinelle Henry – Delhi Capitals (₹1.3 Cr / $157,000)

Delhi Capitals selected Chinelle Henry for her pace, energy, and athletic ability. She provides a lively fast-bowling option who can also contribute useful lower-order runs. Her fielding strengths make her a valuable overseas acquisition.

Chinelle Henry Photograph: (AFP)

5. Phoebe Litchfield – UP Warriorz (₹1.2 Cr / $145,000)

UP Warriorz invested in Phoebe Litchfield for her clean stroke play and calm attitude at the crease. She reads situations well for her age and can anchor an innings or lift the scoring when needed. A bright young overseas pick.