/James Anderson expects England to stick with same XI in Brisbane despite Perth defeat

After a heavy defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test, there are several questions building around England’s players and their combinations. The loss wasn’t just about a bad session or a sudden collapse. It exposed gaps in balance, strategy and adaptability, and that has pushed the focus straight onto selection ahead of the second pink-ball Test in Brisbane.



England had walked into Perth with a bold all-pace attack, and for a while it looked inspired. Australia were bowled out for 132 in the first innings, with Ben Stokes grabbing five wickets and the rest of the unit hitting the right areas. England had momentum, control and belief. But the match swung sharply after that bright start. England’s batting crumbled twice and Travis Head’s fearless hundred in the second innings shattered the grip the visitors had built.

Also read | Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL amid Smriti Mandhana’s wedding chaos

Add WION as a Preferred Source

James Anderson, speaking on the BBC Tailenders podcast, believes England are still likely to back the same XI for Brisbane. He said the early success in Perth will stay fresh in the team’s mind, and that could push them to trust the same group again. But he also hinted at what everyone watching sensed; England became predictable as the match went on.



Head knew exactly what was coming. England kept banging the ball short, and without a spinner or a bowler who could change the pace of the game, Australia’s opener settled into a rhythm. Anderson felt even a handful of overs from a specialist spinner could have created a wrinkle in Australia’s plans and forced them to think differently.



Australia’s fast bowlers, on the other hand, showed variety, discipline and accuracy. They tore through England’s batting line-up twice and set up a straightforward chase of 205, which they finished late on day two.