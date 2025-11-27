/Jemimah Rodrigues pulls out of WBBL amid Smriti Mandhana’s wedding chaos

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to miss the remainder of the WBBL season. The 24-year-old recently flew to India for the wedding of India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, along with music composer Palash Muchhal. However, reports later confirmed that the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Smriti’s father suffered a medical emergency.

Now, the star Indian batter has requested the Australia-based franchise, Brisbane Heat, to allow her to stay back in India. The Heat officially announced that Rodrigues will not return for the rest of the league, respecting her situation and the circumstances around Mandhana’s family.

Rodrigues had flown home 10 days ago after the Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes, planning to join the celebrations.

Also read | 63 not out: Remembering Phil Hughes on his 11th death anniversary

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jemi chooses to stay in India

But once the wedding was called off, she chose to remain with the family rather than return to Australia. The franchise said they understood her decision fully, even though she was their top international draft pick this season and in her second stint with the club.'

Heat CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged that the team and its fans were disappointed not to have Rodrigues back but emphasised that her well-being mattered more. “It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,’’ he said

Trending Stories



“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future. “Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games,”Svenson added.