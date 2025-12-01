IND vs SA - Rohit, Kohli bolster 2027 World Cup chances after Ranchi ODI knocks: Sitanshu Kotak

There’s a lot of chatter everywhere on whether the star pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should stick around till the next ODI World Cup, in Africa in late 2027. Although contrasting reports keep the internet users busy now and then, Team India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shrugged off any discussion around it. Following the recently concluded Ranchi ODI against South Africa, which India won by 17 runs, thanks to a record 52nd One-Day hundred by Kohli and 58 from Rohit, Kotak confined his remarks to praising both and urging everyone to stay in the moment.

"There's no point talking about all this," Kotak said after the match. "I don't know why we need to look at all this (about him playing the next ODI WC) - he's (Kohli) really batting well, and I don't see any reason we need to talk about his future.”



"Just the way he's batting, it's just brilliant. The way he's performing, [and] his fitness - there are no questions about anything," Kotak continued. "I feel such things [the 2027 World Cup] shouldn't even be spoken about after the way he plays and performs. That is something which is two years away.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

There's no point in talking about all this. For us, once the team arrives and we start practice, we just enjoy."

Besides the bulk of runs both have scored in the only format they now play in, Kotak pointed out their biggest contribution to the dressing room, which remains invaluable.



"Obviously, they do share their experience with others," Kotak said. "I don't think we're talking anything about the 2027 World Cup. They are just brilliant, and they are performing. They are contributing to the team, which is a great thing for us."



While Kohli’s return to form is perhaps the best thing for Indian cricket, Rohit’s contribution in the lead-up to his game, where he scored another fifty, shall not be forgotten. Against Australia in the three ODIs, he scored a fifty (73) and a hundred (121*), while Kohli was also among the runs in Sydney, scoring a fifty and stitching a winning 168 runs for the third wicket, helping India win.

