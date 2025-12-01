/IND vs SA: Virat Kohli addresses Test return rumours with one-liner

Ranchi ODI hero and batting giant, Virat Kohli, has finally addressed the elephant in the room. Amid rumours of him contemplating reversing his Test retirement, Virat answered this question with a one-liner during the post-match presser. Although his 135 in the first innings, his record 52nd ODI hundred – the most by any player, helped India beat South Africa in the series opener, his clarity on his cricket future made headlines. At 37, Kohli has leapfrogged his mentor and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI hundreds, but admits needing time to recover after each game, hinting at sticking to playing one format.

"[I came early] because I wanted to get hold of the conditions a little bit, bat a couple of sessions in the day and one in the evening, so my prep work was done. I took a day off before the game because I'm 37; I also need to look after the recovery," Kohli said after winning the Player of the Match award.

Kohli, who announced his Test retirement earlier this year, returned to the field since his match-winning partnership with Rohit in the final ODI Down Under in October. Coming in early following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, Kohli and Rohit again took the onus and pulled the side out of trouble. Although Rohit got out on 57, Kohli converted his start into three digits, putting India in front and helping the hosts draw first blood.



Considering his form and surely his fitness aren’t worrying signs for him and the team, the fans began wondering whether Kohli should make a comeback to the Test side, which, unlike India’s white-ball teams, continue to suffer home and away.



Sliding this question during the conversation with Virat, commentator Harsha Bhogle asked him outright if he plans to play more than just one format, to which he replied, “Yes, that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game.”

Moreover, Kohli’s former IPL teammate and English legend Kevin Pietersen also addressed the matter on his social media handle earlier, writing, “I don’t always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very, very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation, and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play!