/IND vs SA: Virat Kohli hungry for more success after latest ton, says 'as long as my fitness levels are...'

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen at his fluent best on Sunday (Nov 30) as he scored his 83rd international ton against South Africa. In what was a tight contest, Virat was in the headlines as he scored 135 runs, helping India beat South Africa by 17 runs. After Virat opened up on his innings and stated he is hungry for more and ready to go as long as his body meets the demands.

Virat opens up on hundred

“As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life. It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore. It's the way I live. So, as long as my fitness levels are up and my mental enjoyment and sharpness are there, when you can visualize the game and you see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, then you know it's fine,” Virat said in the post-match.

Playing in his 305th ODI, Virat was under pressure heading into the contest, having been dismissed for a duck in two matches in Australia. However, it took 101 balls for the Delhi-born batter to score his hundred, cementing his legacy as one of the best batters of all time.

Virat was later dismissed for 135, having notched 7 sixes and 11 fours during his 120-ball innings. He, along with Rohit Sharma, stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second wicket before the former was scalped by Marco Jansen.

What happened in the match?

Having put into bat first, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 18 off 16 before Virat and Rohit took control of the innings. The pair stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second wicket before Rohit was dismissed for 57 off 51. His innings included 3 sixes and five fours and showed glimpses of his top form. Later, KL Rahul (60) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) helped India reach a total of 349/8 in 50 overs.

Later, needing 350 runs to win the contest, South Africa had a poor start as they were 11/3 at one stage, but resolute knocks from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70) and Corbin Bosch (67) saw the Proteas back into the contest. Needing 18 runs to win in the final over, South Africa fell short of the target by 17 runs as they lost wickets at consistent intervals. Tony de Zorzi (39) and Dewald Brevis (37) were also amongst runs as they helped South Africa back into the contest.