/IND vs SA: Virat Kohli shines with record ton in nail biting win as hosts take 1-0 lead

Virat Kohli headlined India’s win over South Africa as he scored a record-breaking 52nd ton on Sunday (Nov 30) to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series. Playing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India, needed a final over finish to get over the line as they beat South Africa by 17 runs. India, who lost the Test series 0-2, now stand a win away from sealing the ODI series with Kohli in top form.

South Africa fall short in thriller

Needing 350 runs to win the contest, South Africa had a poor start as they were 11/3 at one stage, but resolute knocks from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70) and Corbin Bosch (67) saw the Proteas back into the contest. Needing 18 runs to win in the final over, South Africa fell short of the target by 17 runs as they lost wickets at consistent intervals. Tony de Zorzi (39) and Dewald Brevis (37) were also amongst runs as they helped South Africa back into the contest.

However, Kuldeep Yadav (68/4) and Harshit Rana (65/3) picked wickets at consistent intervals to help India win the match.

What happened in the Indian innings?

Having put into bat first, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 18 off 16 before Virat and Rohit took control of the innings. The pair stitched a partnership of 136 runs for the second wicket before Rohit was dismissed for 57 off 51. His innings included 3 sixes and five fours and showed glimpses of his top form. Later, KL Rahul (60) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) helped India reach a total of 349/8 in 50 overs.

However, it was Virat Kohli who stole the show with his record-breaking hundred. He scored his 52nd ODI ton, 83rd overall, to make a statement. Virat notched 7 sixes and 11 fours during his 120-ball innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) got decent starts but could not convert their innings.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch and Ottneil Baartman ended with two wickets each.