/IND vs SA, 1st ODI: KL Rahul hints at Rishabh Pant inclusion as specialist batter for Ranchi opener

India’s stand-in skipper KL Rahul is all set to take charge of the side as the Men in Blue take on South Africa in the first of three ODI matches on Sunday (Nov 30). Having lost to South Africa 0-2 in the Test series, India will be eager for a reaction as the side will feature the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, Rahul, who will lead the side in Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer’s absence, has hinted at the possible inclusion of Rishabh Pant as a specialist batter.

Pant to play as specialist batter?

“Rishabh obviously missed out due to injury, and again, he is someone who has been with the team for a long time. Everyone has seen what he brings and what he can do for the team. Like I answered them earlier, the players who are already in the team and have been performing - sometimes you just have to wait for your opportunity,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

“You’ll get to know tomorrow who will play - whether it’s me or him behind the stumps - but obviously, he is good enough to play as a batter as well. But if he is in the eleven, then obviously he will take the gloves, and I will be in the field,” Rahul added.

Interestingly, if Pant plays, it will be his first ODI for more than a year, having last featured for the Indian side in August 2024. India lost the series 2-0 against Sri Lanka, which also marked the debut of Gautam Gambhir as coach.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Moreover, India will have the likes of Virat and Rohit playing with Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to open in Gill’s absence. The middle-order will also feature the likes of Rahul, with the possible inclusion of Tilak Varma in the Playing XI.

The first ODI will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, as the match will start at 1:30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST.