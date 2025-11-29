/How long before Gill and Iyer return from injuries? Bowling coach Morkel answers

Team India will be without their two star batters, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, for the forthcoming ODI series, as both are recovering from respective injuries. While Gill suffered a neck injury two weeks ago during the Kolkata Test against South Africa and has been out since, Iyer has been missing from the cricketing scene since he lacerated his spleen during the Australian ODIs. When asked about their status ahead of Team India's first ODI on Sunday (Nov 30) in Ranchi, Morkel dropped a welcoming update on their road to recovery.

"I think the best is for the medical [team] to give that [update]," Morkel said. "I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear.



"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy, and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team,” he continued.

With both missing South Africa's white-ball leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal could take up Gill’s place for the three One-Dayers, while one of Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma could come in at number four.

‘Time to refocus’

Team India surrendered its home dominance with a series defeat to the Proteas, having lost five of the last seven matches at home. Sitting fifth on the points table for the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, they have plenty to do to get back to the top, but Morkel feels the format change will help them rediscover their form and place they think they belong in across formats.



"Look, it's a change of colour by clothing, and it's a change of ball which always brings a different energy," Morkel said. "But I feel you know the South African team, they have that momentum with them, and a confident Proteas team is a dangerous team. It will be important to start well, for us to play good cricket over the next week or two, because they're here to win.

