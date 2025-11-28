/SMAT 2025-26: Ayush Mhatre creates history with record ton; breaks Rohit Sharma’s record

India's emerging name in cricket, Ayush Mhatre, had a day he will remember for a long time. The 18-year-old Mumbai batter smashed his maiden T20 century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday (Nov 28) and, in the process, broke Rohit Sharma’s record to become the youngest man to score a hundred in all three domestic formats: First-class, List A and T20.

Five youngest to score hundreds in all three domestic formats

Mhatre reached this rare milestone at 18 years and 135 days, going past Rohit’s mark of 19 years and 339 days. Unmukt Chand (20y 0d), Quinton de Kock (20y 62d), and Ahmed Shehzad (20y 97d) follow next on the list. For Mhatre to join and top such a group at this age shows how quickly he is rising.

Mumbai were chasing 193 against Vidarbha in Lucknow, and the pressure was high. But from the moment Mhatre walked in, he looked calm and in control. He picked the right balls to attack, kept rotating the strike, and slowly took the game away from the bowlers.

His hundred arrived in only 49 balls; a knock full of confidence and clean hitting.

He ended unbeaten on 110 off 53 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. Shivam Dube supported him well with 39 not out off 19 balls as Mumbai cruised to a seven-wicket win, making it their second victory of the tournament.

This T20 hundred now completes a century each in First-class, List A and T20 cricket for Mhatre. Very few players have managed this before turning 20, and even fewer have done it with such authority. The fact that he has now broken Rohit Sharma’s record makes the achievement even more special, considering Rohit went on to become one of India’s greatest white-ball batters.