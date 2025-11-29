/India vs South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the team as India look to steady themselves after the bruising 0–2 whitewash in the Test series. Whereas South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, will look to carry the momentum and start the ODI series on a high note.
India and South Africa are set to kick off the ODI series on November 30 in Ranchi, with KL Rahul taking charge in the absence of the injured Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the team as India look to steady themselves after the bruising 0–2 whitewash in the Test series. Whereas South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, will look to carry the momentum and start the ODI series on a high note. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the action from the India vs South Africa 1st ODI live.
The 1st India vs South Africa ODI will be played on Sunday, 30 November 2025.
The 1st India vs South Africa ODI match will be held at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.
The toss for the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be held at 1:00 PM IST.
The 1st India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.