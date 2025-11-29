/India vs South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI

India and South Africa are set to kick off the ODI series on November 30 in Ranchi, with KL Rahul taking charge in the absence of the injured Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the team as India look to steady themselves after the bruising 0–2 whitewash in the Test series. Whereas South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, will look to carry the momentum and start the ODI series on a high note. Here’s everything you need to know about catching the action from the India vs South Africa 1st ODI live.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details

Also read | BCCI set to discuss future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When does the IND vs SA 1st ODI match take place?

The 1st India vs South Africa ODI will be played on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

What is the venue of the IND vs SA 1st ODI match?

The 1st India vs South Africa ODI match will be held at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

At what time will the toss for the IND vs SA 1st ODI take place?

The toss for the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be held at 1:00 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs SA 1st ODI match begin?

The 1st India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India?