/Kapil Dev slams India after heavy Test series defeat to South Africa

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev expressed his frustration after the home Test series loss against South Africa, saying the team has become too focused on white-ball cricket and is ignoring the basics needed to succeed in the longest format. India were beaten 0-2 on home soil, marking their second straight Test series loss at home in two years, something that has not happened since 1984.



Kapil Dev felt India’s batting looked unprepared for tough conditions and a strong South African attack, especially against off-spinner Simon Harmer, who ended as the Player of the Series. He said India’s players are not getting enough domestic cricket, which helps them understand different pitches and styles of bowling.

He pointed out that earlier players improved because they played many domestic games on varied surfaces. According to him, today’s players skip domestic cricket and therefore lack the technique and patience required in Test matches.



Kapil also criticised the pitch used for the first Test in Kolkata, where the match ended inside three days. He said such pitches do not help the game, as the team that loses the toss instantly falls behind.



He added that the focus on ODIs and T20Is has changed the mindset of batters. With white-ball cricket dominating schedules, batters rarely face bowler-friendly wickets anymore. As a result, when they come across turning or seam tracks in Tests, they struggle because they are used to flat pitches and high-scoring games.