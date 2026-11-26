The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he accused head coach Mike McCarthy of sleeping during meetings. The move comes a day after the Steelers announced benching the 42-year-old QB for the game against the Denver Broncos on Friday (Nov 27). Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, had said that he would retire after the ongoing season. The latest move to release him by the Steelers, however, could bring the curtain down sooner than expected for one of the generational players of the league.

Why did the Steelers release Rodgers?

In a post shared on X on Thursday (Nov 26), the Steelers simply wrote: "We have released QB Aaron Rodgers," without offering an explanation. The move, however, seems to have stemmed from Rodgers' 34-minute interview on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show after being benched in favour of Mason Rudolph.

Also Read - Raheem Sterling sentenced over dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession

During the interview, Rodgers spoke in detail about McCarthy's behaviour. Notably, Rodgers and McCarthy were together at the Green Bay Packers as well, where the QB spent most of his career.

What did Rodgers say about McCarthy during the interview on The Pat McAfee Show?

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers," Rodgers said. "We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened."

The QB also revealed that McCarthy went 'one, two, three... Packers' during halftime of the defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Nov 22)."The nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we're kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side," said Rodgers.