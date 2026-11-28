Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was dropped from the squad for the home Test series against New Zealand starting December 9 in Perth. Lyon, who has 577 Test wickets in 145 matches, was overlooked for a Test series for the first time since his 2011 Test debut; after the omission, he is said to have contemplated his future, but CA chief selector George Bailey urged him to hold off on any decisions.



Speaking to the media following the announcement of Australia's squad selection for the four-match Test series against the Kiwis, Bailey revealed tough conversations with Lyon ahead of the squad reveal. He, however, also noted that it’s not the end of the road for Lyon from the selectors' perspective.

"[It was a] challenging conversation and the key to that conversation from the panel's point of view was we hope it's not the end for him," Bailey said on Saturday. "We see a path, and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there.



"But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him, and I think he's taking a little bit of time. But certainly, from our perspective, I hope it's not the end."



When asked whether Lyon would miss the away tour of India for the crucial five-match Test series, Bailey said it’s unlikely.



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"I think given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there, no, I don't think it is [something that would happen]."



Although Bailey confirmed that Lyon remains in line for a call-up for the away India tour, he and his former teammate hadn’t discussed things beyond the upcoming New Zealand series at home.



"I don't think we really got there, and this is not uncommon with these conversations, with Nathan in terms of going too far forward," Bailey said. "Outside of hearing that he wasn't going to be in this Test squad, the only other real key message from us was that we wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision on the back of this. But I think first and foremost, all the player hears in that first conversation is just that they're not in. So hopefully, he'll take some time around that, and we'll pick that up again later."



Meanwhile, Australia selected Corey Rocchiccioli as the frontline spinner for the New Zealand Tests, ahead of Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson. Bailey, however, backed that depth in the spin department will be considered while picking the squad for the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



"I do think with the depth we have - we've had Nathan play basically as a set-and-forget spinner for a large portion of his incredible career - I think we've got our spinners in a place at the moment where, depending on the conditions, venue, opponent, we've got a number of those guys that can jump in and do a role," Bailey said.

