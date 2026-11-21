A key pillar of Australia’s premier pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, has backed his team captain, Pat Cummins, amid growing claims around Sandpapergate, denying any knowledge of using the foreign object during the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test. Even though Cricket Australia (CA) has backed Cummins to continue as the Test skipper despite fresh developments, Hazlewood hinted he would have reconsidered his future had Cummins been removed from his position ahead of the New Zealand Tests.



Speaking for the first time on this matter since Usman Khawaja’s autobiography Sabr reignited the ball-tampering controversy, Hazlewood denied having any recollection of any conversations around using the sandpaper during the Test tour eight years ago, as mentioned by Cameron Bancroft in his 4,000-word statement released on Thursday.



Training alongside Cummins in Sydney over the past fortnight for the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth on December 9, Hazlewood admitted to having considered his options had Cummins not been named the captain for the packed calendar.



"It feels like it's been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people," Hazlewood said. "I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain."



"To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that [sandpaper] is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response.



"I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn't the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don't know how that would go,” he continued.



Asked if he would consider stepping away, Hazlewood said, "I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah.”

Discrepancies in Bancroft's Remarks: Hazlewood

Hazlewood also argued that he doesn’t recall taking part in any conversation regarding using the sandpaper during the South Africa Test series in 2018, insisting that there were discrepancies in Bancroft's account.



"We were interviewed straight after [Cape Town], and I trust what I said in that two-three-hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after," Hazlewood said.



"It was fresh in my mind at that point. Two things stand out for me from what's been said. Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware that sandpaper or foreign substances were being used on the field? The answer is no. When it boils down to it, I think those two points are crucial.

