/Ishan Kishan scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to cross 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became only the second Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year after scoring 20 off 18 balls in the Asian Games final against Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 3). He had played a crucial unbeaten knock of 80 off 46 balls in the semifinal against Sri Lanka, helping India post a defendable total.

Kishan has now scored 1,005 runs in T20Is this year at an average of 37.22 and a strike rate of 169.47. His tally also includes one century and seven fifties, with a highest score of 103.

Suryakumar Yadav was the first Indian to cross the 1,000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year. He scored 1,164 runs in 31 matches in 2022 at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of more than 187. His tally included two centuries and nine fifties.

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Among batters from Test-playing nations, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan holds the record for most T20I runs in a calendar year. He scored 1,326 runs in 2021 at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of over 134, including one century and 12 fifties.

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Austria’s Karanbir Singh holds the overall record, scoring 1,488 runs in 32 matches in 2025 at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of more than 174. He hit two centuries and 13 fifties that year.

India defend Asian Games gold with 19-run win over Pakistan

India successfully defended its men’s cricket title at the Asian Games 2026, beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final at Korogi Sports Park. India posted 211/6, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma (51* off 22) and Shiv Dube (27 off 15) provided a late boost.

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