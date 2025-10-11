/IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal pays price for poor call, falls for valiant 175 in opening session

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a heartbreaking start to Day 2 of the Delhi Test after he was a victim of a poor run-out in the opening session. Jaiswal, batting on an unbeaten 173, added just two more runs before he was dismissed runout on the eighth ball of the day. The Indian batter was hoping to score a double hundred, but was unfortunate not to build on a big score despite making a positive start.

Jaiswal pays price

Having come out to bat at 173, much was expected from Jaiswal and Co in the opening session of Day 2. However, things did not go according to plan for the Indian as he added two runs in the first over of the day. On the second ball of the second over, Jaiswal flicked a ball to the mid off and tried getting a run. His call, however, was not fruitful, with Gill batting at the non-striker’s end, sent back.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

By the time Jaiswal tried returning back, he was run out at the striker’s end by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach. After the wicket, Gill and Jaiswal had a huge discussion in the centre, debating the dismissal.

The hosts ended day one on 318-2 after they elected to bat first at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in a bid to sweep the two-match series.

The left-handed Jaiswal made the day his own as he put on a marathon 193-run second-wicket stand with Sai Sudharsan, who scored 87.

Jaiswal, who registered his fifth 150-plus score in Tests, and skipper Shubman Gill, on 20, were batting at close of play after Sudharsan's dismissal was the only wicket to fall in the final session.

The 23-year-old Jaiswal reached his seventh Test ton in his 26th match since he began his five-day career in the West Indies in 2023 with a 171 on debut.

He raised his bat, made a heart gesture with his hands and blew kisses as a lively crowd applauded.