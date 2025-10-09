Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IND vs WI, 2nd Test: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live streaming in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 19:24 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 19:24 IST
Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming in India? Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

After a dominant win in Ahmedabad, India will aim for a 2-0 series sweep, while, West Indies will look to bounce back to draw the series. 

India will once again look to display their strong form in home conditions when they face struggling West Indies in the second and the final Test of the ongoing series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting from Friday (Oct 10). After a dominant win in Ahmedabad, India will aim for a 2-0 series clean sweep, while, on the other hand, West Indies will look to bounce back and win the second Test to draw the series.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test - Live streaming details

  • When and where will India vs West Indies 2nd Test take place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played from Friday (Oct 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

  • Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live stream in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

  • Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test - Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales

