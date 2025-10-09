/IND vs AUS, ODI: 5 records Rohit Sharma can break during this series

Here's a look at the five records that Rohit Sharma can break during the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series in Australia.
If Rohit Sharma gets a chance to play for India in any of the three upcoming ODI matches against Australia, he will become the fifth Indian cricketer to play 500 or more international matches in cricket history.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, currently has 19,700 runs from 499 international matches. If he scores at least 300 runs in the ODI series against Australia, then he will becomes the fourth Indian to score over 20,000 runs in international cricket and will join Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in the elite list.
In 273 ODIs, Rohit has smashed 344 sixes for India. If he hits eight or more sixes in the next three matches against Australia, he will break Pakistan's Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 sixes and will top the list of batter with most sixes in ODIs.
The star Indian opener already holds the record for the most sixes in ODIs against Australia( 88 sixes in 46 matches). If he hits 12 more sixes in the upcoming series, then he will become the first player ever to reach 100 ODI sixes against Australia.
Rohit Sharma, known for his hard-hitting batting, has already scored 11,168 runs in 273 ODIs. With just 54 more runs, he will surpass Sourav Ganguly’s total of 11,221 runs and move up to third place on India’s all-time ODI run-scorers list.