/What will be India's position in WTC 2025-27 standings after Delhi Test? Details here

The Indian cricket team is all set to face the West Indies in the second Test match as they look to complete a clean sweep against the Caribbeans. However, one eye will also be on the World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) as Shubman Gill and Co look to maintain momentum. Currently sitting third, India will have important fixtures, but where would they lie as the Delhi Test match could have a significant impact. So here are all permutations explained of what the WTC table would look like once the latest contest concludes, as the two-time runners-up occupy third spot with a win PCT of 55.56 in six matches.

Scenario 1: India win

In case India win the Delhi Test, Gill and Co will have a win percentage of 61.90 as their record will read , four wins, one draw and two defeats. However, despite this, India won’t leapfrog Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia are currently top of the standings with three wins out of three, which came during their visit to the West Indies and therefore have a 100 win PTC. Sri Lanka are currently second with 66.67 win PCT, having won one and drawn the other match.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Scenario 2: India draw

In case of a draw, India will attain a win PCT of 52.38 as their record will read, three wins, two draws and two losses. Despite the drop in points, India will still remain third in the standings but will distance themselves from Australia and Sri Lanka.

Scenario 3: India lose

Although unlikely, India’s defeat will go down as an upset, as the West Indies are unlikely to trouble the established side. However, the West Indies can draw inspiration as they were the last away side to win a Test match in Delhi, which came in November 1987. In case India lose, they will attain a win PCT of 47.62 and be away from Australia and Sri Lanka. India still remain third in the standings but will have work to do with the South Africa series approaching.

Note: All calculations taken into consideration without slow over rate penalties.