/IND vs WI: Shubman Gill backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 ODI World Cup, says 'there are very few...'

Indian captain Shubman Gill was all praise for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the pair is set to return for the Australia away tour later in October. Addressing the futures of Rohit and Virat, skipper Shubman Gill has backed the duo to come good and stay in contention for the ODI World Cup in South Africa, which takes place in 2027. Gill admired both Rohit and Virat for their experience and match-winning ability despite rumours that they are on the verge of retirement.

Gill backs Rohit, Virat

“Yes, definitely, the experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill said when quizzed on Rohit and Virat at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill spoke to the media ahead of the second Test match against the West Indies, which starts on Friday (Oct 10) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India will enter the match on the back of a one-sided win over the West Indies in Ahmedabad.

India beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs and took a 1-0 lead. Now, the focus will be to inflict a clean sweep and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. A win for India will see them strengthen their place in the standings, but they will stay in third place. India will have a win percentage of 61.90, with Australia and Sri Lanka to take the top spot.

The second Test against West Indies will start at 9:30 AM IST on Friday, with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM.