/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jadeja helps Gill's India start home season with scintillating win in Ahmedabad

India won their first home Test of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle by an innings and 140 runs. The win came against West Indies in Ahmedabad in the first of two Tests inside three days, thanks to some clinical bowling performance on the day 3 (Oct 4). After taking a lead of 286 runs in the first innings at the end of day 2, India declared on the overnight score of 445/5 to begin the third morning and took less than two sessions to dismiss West Indies for just 146 runs in the second innings.

West Indies surrender meekly in second innings

After getting all out for 162 in the first innings, West Indies again had a horrible start in the second attempt with Mohammed Siraj removing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the eighth over. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav combined to take next four wickets to leave West Indies down five wickets for less than 50 runs. The visitors went into lunch on day 3 at 66/5 with the game visibly over for them.

After lunch, Washington Sundar struck first before Siraj took two more wickets to leave West Indies eight down for less than 100 runs. Some lusty blows by lower order batters delayed the inevitable for West Indies before Jadeja picked up the ninth wicket and Kuldeep finished off the innings.

Jadeja wins Player of the Match for all-round performance