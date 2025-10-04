Ahead of India's Australia tour squad selection, Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma bags GOLDEN DUCK in ODI vs AUS-A

India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma had a wonderful Asia Cup 2025 where he ended up as not only the highest run scorer but Player of the Tournament as well. The hard-hitting opener scored 314 runs in seven innings of seven matches with three consecutive fifties. He averaged nearly 45 and hit these runs at strike rate of 200. The batter, however, failed to carry his form to 50-over cricket for India A where he was dismissed for a golden duck against Australia A in the second unofficial ODI in Kanpur on Friday (Oct 3).

Abhishek fails to perform vs Australia A

The opener got a chance to open in place of Priyansh Arya, who had scored a brilliant century in the first unofficial ODI against Australia A, but failed to perform. Abhishek was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball by Aussie A bowler Jack Edwards. The pacer ended up taking four wickets in the innings as India A folded for below-par total of 246 in 45.5 overs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apart from Abhishek, skipper Shreyas Iyer, who had also scored a brilliant ton in the previous match, could not get going and was dismissed for just eight runs. Tilak Varma, India's Asia Cup 2025 Final hero, however, played a brilliant innings of 94 and took India A to a respectable total which proved not enough in the end.

How the performance could impact Abhishek?