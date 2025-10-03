/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Captain Gill joins legendary Gavaskar in EXCEPTIONAL list with 50 in Ahmedabad

It was in 1978 when Gavaskar at hit a fifty-plus score, also against West Indies, in his first Test as captain at home. Since then, no other Indian captain has managed to achieve the same feat before Gill took matter in his own hands.
India skipper Shubman Gill has started his captaincy stint, both at home and away, with absolute brilliant performances. The young leader hit a staggering 147 in his first innings as Test captain which came in first Test against England. Now, in his first home Test innings, Gill scored a fifty. With his half-century in first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Gill also equaled former skipper Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing 47-year-old record as well. While he finished in England with 754 runs in 10 innings, it remains to be seen how many runs he scores in his first Test series as captain at home.
It was in 1978 when Gavaskar at hit a fifty-plus score, also against West Indies, in his first Test as captain at home. Since then, no other Indian captain has managed to achieve the same feat before Gill took matter in his own hands. Gavaskar although, managed to score a brilliant 205 but Gill was out just after scoring 50. A record nonetheless. Gill's wicket was the third in India's first innings and came after India had overtaken West Indies' first innings score of 162 runs by 26 runs. He had added 88 runs with Rahul for the third wicket before being dismissed.
India started day 2 of the Test from the overnight score of 121/2 - 42 short of the visitors' first innings score. Gill and Jadeja's 88-run third wicket partnership took them into the lead before the skipper was out for 50. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel then joined Rahul at the crease and duo added 30 runs to take India past 200-run milestone before lunch was called with India going into the break at 218/3 and Rahul scoring his first home Test century in 26 innings.