Who is Sana Mir? Ex-Pak women cricketer uses 'Azad Kashmir' remark to refer to a player during Women's World Cup 2025, clarifies later

Former Pakistan women's cricketer Sana Mir stirred a fresh controversy when she referred to a Pakistan player as hailing from 'Azad Kashmir' on air. The comment came ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh women on Thursday (Oct 2) which the latter won comfortably by seven wickets in Colombo. She later took to X to clarify about her remarks and called 'thing getting out of proportion unfortunate.' Azad Kashmir is part of Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir which Pakistan has wrongfully occupied and is referred as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

What did Sana Mir say?

During the pre-match show, Mir, who is part of the commentary panel, was talking about Natalia Pervaiz, one of the players in Pakistan playing XI and said: “A lot of these players are new, Natalia comes from Kashmir… Azad Kashmir, but has played most of her cricket in Lahore." Mir's comment didn't go down well on social media and she faced a lot of flak for it.

She later took too X to clarify that it was not her intention to make a political statement and wrote: “It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level."

The controversy is the latest one after high-octane Asia Cup 2025 where India beat Pakistan in the final to win ninth continental title. They, however, were denied trophy after refusing to accept it from ACC and PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi who is also a minister in Pakistan federal government.

Who is Sana Mir?