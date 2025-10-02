/IND vs WI, 1st Test: Siraj comes out of Bumrah shadow with performance only next to Kapil Dev in Ahmedabad

Mohammed Siraj was sensational on day 1 (Oct 2) of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad, taking four wickets in the first innings. The pacer picked three of his four wickets inside the first hour of play, leaving the visitors nearly half their side down for less than 50 runs on the board. He was denied a potential five-for as Jasprit Bumrah came back breathing fire in the second session but Siraj still managed to have a record outing for an Indian pacer against West Indies in home Tests.

Siraj is next to Kapil in Tests vs West Indies at Ahmedabad

The Indian pacer, since his debut, has been in shadows of Bumrah but still managed to make a name of himself, especially in Tests without Bumrah. In Ahmedabad on Thursday (Oct 2), Siraj was at his absolute best but finished one short of a five-for at 4/40. His four-wicket haul in Ahmedabad is still the second best by an India pacer since Kapil Dev's 9/83 in 1983. Siraj is also the first Indian pacer since Umesh Yadav to take four wickets or more against West Indies in a Test in India. Umesh had taken 6/88 in Hyderabad Test in 2018.

