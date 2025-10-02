Kuldeep, with less Tests than India bowling coach Morkel since debut, celebrates return to red-ball with fairytale wicket

Kuldeep Yadav has always been a curious case in the Indian cricket team, especially in Tests. The left-arm wrist spinner made his debut back in March 2017 against Australia but has managed to play just 13 more Tests since then including the ongoing first Test against West Indies. India's current bowling coach Morne Morkel, who retired in 2018, has played more Tests (14) since Kuldeep's debut month. The spinner last turned up for India in whites against New Zealand nearly an year ago before being overlooked in Australia and England. Kuldeep, however, celebrated his return to Test cricket with style with a wicket on a fairytale delivery.

Kuldeep takes wicket on unplayable ball on return to Test cricket

Skipper Shubman Gill introduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack just before lunch on day 1 (Oct 2) of the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The conditions were friendly to pace bowling and West Indies were already four wickets down. A 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket was slowly putting West Indies into slight comfort before Kuldeep worked his magic.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The spinner bowled a loopy ball outside off to right-hand batter Shai Hope and the ball turned into him after being pitched onto a foot-mark. It went through Hope's bat and pad gap to hit the top of off stump and Kuldeep was ecstatic with the wicket. Have a look at the ball below:

Bumrah creates history as West Indies fold out for 162