IND vs WI, 1st Test: Red-ball Bumrah leaves batters hanging dry with searing yorkers in cloudy Ahmedabad - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah looked out of touch at the recent-concluded Asia Cup 2025 where he managed just seven wickets in five games in India's title-winning campaign. The Indian pacer, however, was back at his best in the first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad which started on October 2. The pacer picked up three wickets, two of which came in the second session on searing yorkers, showing why is he considered one of the greatest modern pacers in world cricket. The batters, although from lower order, had no answer to Bumrah's laser-guided yorkers in a cloudy Ahmedabad.

Bumrah leaves WI dry with searing yorkers in cloudy Ahmedabad

Bumrah picked up his first wicket in the seventh over of the innings before unleashing himself in the second half with West Indies already seven down. The first of Bumrah's yorker victims was Justin Greaves who saw his off-stump being uprooted on a perfectly bowled full delivery. The next one was debutant Johann Layne who found two of his stumps being undone by a similar Bumrah yorker like the previous one. Have a look at the wickets below:

With these wickets, Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 wickets at home in 24 innings and equaled former pacer Javagal Srinath's long-standing record. Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev (25 innings) and Ishant Sharma as well as Mohammed Shami - both 27 innings - to reach the milestone.

West Indies fold out for 162

The visitors didn't have a great day 1 in the Test apart from winning the toss. They lost the first wicket in the fourth over itself when Mohammed Siraj sent back returning Tagenarine Chanderpaul. After Bumrah's first wicket, Siraj struck twice more as West Indies became 12/0 to 42/4 before ending the first session on 90/5. Most of the West Indies batters got a start but failed to convert it into a big innings.