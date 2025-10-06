Rishabh Pant set to undergo fitness test soon before making return to competitive cricket - Report

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing a rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), may soon be back to playing competitive cricket. The dashing keeper-batter had suffered a broken toe during the five-Test England tour which is he had quit without completing. Pant, however, seems in good sprit with a reported fitness test upcoming to determine whether or not he's fit to make a comeback. Pant, reportedly, has also expressed desire to play in the domestic Ranji Trophy to build his workload.

Pant fit enough to make a comeback?

As per source cited by news outlet Times of India, Pant's fitness test could be done as early as this week to determine if he's ready to play competitive cricket. The board is being cautious with the player given he had made a comeback ton international cricket only last year post going through rehab after a life-threatening accident in December 2022.

"As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by Oct 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn’t want to take any chances with him," reported TOI citing a source.

Pant to take part in Ranji Trophy

Another source, this time from Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) reported that Pant has expressed desire to play in the upcoming Ranji season but has not confirmed the matches.

"Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from Oct 25. He has conveyed that it will be subject to fitness and clearance obtained from the BCCI medical team," reported the news outlet.