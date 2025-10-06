/Cricket may get a new rule on injury replacement as boards, including BCCI, begin experiment at domestic level

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is testing a new rule which could soon be the part of international matches across formats. This new rule, pertaining to like-for-like replacement of a player during an internal or external injury, is currently being implemented by Cricket South Africa, Cricket Australia and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in multi-day matches at the domestic levels. The boards will report back to the apex body with detailed analysis of the rule and its implementation method after which the ICC would make rules to implement it in the international cricket.

What is this new injury rule being experimented by the ICC?

Under this new injury rule, the boards are trying replacing players for a team which they lose during the match because of an internal or external injury. The internal injury is something which requires a scan, for eg. a muscle tear and the player is sent to scans to determine the extent which is followed by the decision on replacing him for the rest of the match by a like-for-like replacement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - India have not only beaten Pak in women's ODIs but done with THIS record intact

As for external injuries, such as dislocation or broken bones, the match referees can take a call on the replacement of the player in consultation with the authorities. As of now, the ICC only allows player substitute for concussions.

Which boards are experimenting with the rule?

Cricket South Africa is experimenting with the rule in the domestic first class cricket and so is Cricket Australia in Sheffield Shield matches. The BCCI is considering only external injuries part of the rule as of now and is experimenting with it in the domestic Duleep Trophy and upcoming Ranji Trophy - domestic multi-day red-ball tournaments.