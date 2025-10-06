/India have not only beaten Pakistan in women's ODIs but done so while keeping THIS record intact

India women beat Pakistan Women by 88 runs in the league stage of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday (Oct 5) in Colombo, Sri Lanka - co-host of the tournament along with India. This was India women's 12th win in as many games against Pakistan in women's ODIs. Out of all of India's win, only four have come while chasing while remaining came during defending a total in rest of the eight matches. In all the matches India have defended a total against Pakistan in women's ODIs, they have won by a margin of 80 runs or more.

India's sensational record against Pakistan in women's ODIs

The two sides played the first women's ODI against each other in December 2005 in Karachi, where India posted a healthy total of 289/2 and bowled the opposition out for just 96 for a huge 193-run win - their biggest in the format until 2008 against Pakistan. In a 2008 ODI, India bettered own record and beat Pakistan women by 207 runs which is now their biggest win margin by runs against the arch rivals in 50-over cricket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India women's 80-run win against Pakistan in 2006 remains the lowest win margin for them in the women's ODI against their neighbours - showing the dominance they have had over them since they started playing against each other.

India's biggest win by runs against Pakistan in women's ODIs