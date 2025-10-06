/'Even he agrees,' says ex-India skipper Gavaskar on replacing Rohit with Shubman as ODI captain

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar says that decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as India's ODI skipper was the right call. The decision came on Saturday (Oct 4) when the BCCI announced the ODI and and T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Australia which starts October 19. The change was made keeping ODI World Cup 2027 in mind by which Rohit would be hitting 40 years mark. Gill, who has already replace Rohit as India's Test skipper earlier this year, was the natural choice for ODIs after being named vice-captain in recently-concluded T20 Asia Cup as well.

Gavaskar says replacing Rohit is right call

While Rohit won India Champions Trophy 2025 in his last assignment as ODI skipper, Gavaskar says that two years is right amount of time for a new skipper to be prepared for an even like World Cup.

"Personally, he has done a lot – won us the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup before that. There's no two ways about his captaincy. But even he (Rohit Sharma) agrees with this decision because if you need to think two years ahead, then a young captain needs to be prepared. And this is the thought process the selection committee went ahead with," Gavaskar told SportsTak.

Rohit-Kohli surety for 2027 ODI World Cup?