/5 Batters with Most Test Runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the second Test between India and West Indies starting Friday (Oct 10). Here, look at the top five batters to score the most runs at this venue in the whites.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of batters with the most runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In 19 innings, the little master scored 759 runs at an average of over 42, including two hundreds and four fifties. His highest Test score of 122 came against Zimbabwe in 2000.
A Test veteran of his time, Dilip Vengsarkar, is second on this list. Known for his elegant strokeplay, the right-hander fancied batting at this venue. In 12 innings, Vengsarkar scored 671 runs at an impressive average of 61, including four centuries.
Dilip’s former teammate and original master blaster, Sunil Gavaskar, also made it to the list, sitting in the third place. Gavaskar, a top-quality opener, scored 668 runs in 14 innings, while averaging 47. He slammed three centuries and two fifties batting at this venue.
The Wall, Rahul Dravid, is fourth on this list of batters to score the most runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In eight Tests, Dravid scored 635 runs, including three fifties and a hundred. While 200* remains his best score at this venue, he averaged an impressive 48.84 all this time.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is fifth on this elite list. Having batted lower down the order throughout his Test career, Ganguly managed to find success and score runs everywhere, including at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In 14 innings, Ganguly has 582 runs to his name, while averaging 58.20. He scored three fifties and a hundred.