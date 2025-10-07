LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Batters with Most Test Runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

5 Batters with Most Test Runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 17:48 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 17:48 IST

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the second Test between India and West Indies starting Friday (Oct 10). Here, look at the top five batters to score the most runs at this venue in the whites.

Sachin Tendulkar – 759 runs in 10 Tests
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar – 759 runs in 10 Tests

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of batters with the most runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In 19 innings, the little master scored 759 runs at an average of over 42, including two hundreds and four fifties. His highest Test score of 122 came against Zimbabwe in 2000.

Dilip Vengsarkar – 671 runs in eight Tests
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Dilip Vengsarkar – 671 runs in eight Tests

A Test veteran of his time, Dilip Vengsarkar, is second on this list. Known for his elegant strokeplay, the right-hander fancied batting at this venue. In 12 innings, Vengsarkar scored 671 runs at an impressive average of 61, including four centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar – 668 runs in nine Tests
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sunil Gavaskar – 668 runs in nine Tests

Dilip’s former teammate and original master blaster, Sunil Gavaskar, also made it to the list, sitting in the third place. Gavaskar, a top-quality opener, scored 668 runs in 14 innings, while averaging 47. He slammed three centuries and two fifties batting at this venue.

Rahul Dravid – 635 runs in eight Tests
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid – 635 runs in eight Tests

The Wall, Rahul Dravid, is fourth on this list of batters to score the most runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In eight Tests, Dravid scored 635 runs, including three fifties and a hundred. While 200* remains his best score at this venue, he averaged an impressive 48.84 all this time.

Sourav Ganguly – 582 runs in seven Tests
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly – 582 runs in seven Tests

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is fifth on this elite list. Having batted lower down the order throughout his Test career, Ganguly managed to find success and score runs everywhere, including at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In 14 innings, Ganguly has 582 runs to his name, while averaging 58.20. He scored three fifties and a hundred.

Trending Photo

What is the NaMo Semiconductor Lab and why it matters for India’s future
7

What is the NaMo Semiconductor Lab and why it matters for India’s future

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case
7

'$10 million': Tyler Robinson’s defence costs may soar in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?
8

Why scientists named the deadly comet as 3I/ATLAS?

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted
7

7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth
7

What if 3I/ATLAS really turns out as an alien mothership? Here’s how humans could defend Earth