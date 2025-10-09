/From Joe Root to Dinesh Chandimal, 5 active batters with most runs in Test cricket, surprisingly no Indian on list

From Joe Root to Steve Smith, here's a look at the top five active batters with most runs in Test cricket. This list also includes Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes and Dinesh Chandimal
The England batting stalwart, Joe Root, tops the list of active batters with most runs in Tests. In 158 matches, Root has scored 13,543 runs at an average of 51.29. His tally also includes 39 centuries.
Root also holds the record for the most fifties for England in Test cricket (66).
Steven Smith, one of Australia's greatest Test batters, features second on this list. In 119 Test matches, Smith has scored 10,477 runs at average of 56.02. His tally also includes 36 centuries,
Smith is widely considered as one of the best Test batters in current cricket era.
The star Kiwis batter, Kane Williamson, features third on this list with 9,276 runs in 105 Test matches. His tally also includes 37 half-centuries.
Williamson also holds the record for the most Test centuries for New Zealand in Test cricket history (33).
England's current Test captain, Ben Stokes, is next on this list. He has scored 7,032 runs in 115 Test matches at an average of 35.69. His tally also includes 14 centuries.
Stokes also holds the record for most sixes for England in Test cricket history (136).
With 6,361 runs in 90 Test matches, Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal features fifth on this list. His tally also includes 34 half-centuries and 16 centuries.