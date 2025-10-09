Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IND-W vs SA-W, Women's WC 2025: Smriti Mandhana overtakes ODIs' first double centurion to break most prestigious W-ODIs record

Smriti Mandhana overtakes ODIs' first double centurion to break most prestigious W-ODIs record

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 19:13 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 19:13 IST
Smriti Mandhana overtakes ODIs' first double centurion to break most prestigious W-ODIs record

Mandhana overtakes ODIs' 1st double centurion to break THIS W-ODIs record Photograph: (X/BCCI Women)

Story highlights

Mandhana has played 17 matches in 2025 and has scored 982 runs so far at an average of 57.76. Before Mandhana, Clark - ODIs' first double centurion - held the record for nearly three decades when she scored 970 runs 16 matches in 1997.

India batter Smriti Mandhana, on Thursday (Oct 9), during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa, broke on the most prestigious women's ODIs record. Mandhana scored 23 off 32 balls in her innings before being dismissed and became the record holder for most runs in women's ODIs in a calendar year. She overtook former Australia player Belinda Clark's record who had held the record sine 1997. Mandhana is also well within reach of becoming the first player to score 1000 runs in women's ODIs in a calendar year.

Thanks to Mandhana's innings and her partnership with Pratika Raval, India Women added 55 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs before the partnership was broken. India, one of the favorites to win the tournament, are currently unbeaten with two wins in two matches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mandhana now has most runs in women's ODIs in a calendar year

The Indian batter has played 17 matches in 2025 and has scored 982 runs so far at an average of 57.76. She has also hit four hundreds - also the most in a calendar year in women's ODIs, and three fifties as well with the highest individual score of 135. Before Mandhana, Clark held the record for nearly three decades when she scored 970 runs 16 matches in 1997 at an average of 80, with three tons, four fifties and a highest of 229 not out. Clark was the first double centurion in ODIs across men's and women's teams.

Players with most runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs

Trending Stories

  • Smriti Mandhana (India-W) - 982 runs in 2025
  • Belinda Clark (Australia-W) - 970 runs in 1997
  • Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa-W) - 882 runs in 2022
  • Debbie Hockley (New Zealand-W) - 880 runs in 1997
  • Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand-W) - 853 runs in 2016

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja has over 12 years of experience as a media professional in covering various sports including cricket, NFL, tennis, Formula 1, NBA, football, golf, and others. He h...Read More

Trending Topics