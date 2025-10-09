Smriti Mandhana overtakes ODIs' first double centurion to break most prestigious W-ODIs record

India batter Smriti Mandhana, on Thursday (Oct 9), during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against South Africa, broke on the most prestigious women's ODIs record. Mandhana scored 23 off 32 balls in her innings before being dismissed and became the record holder for most runs in women's ODIs in a calendar year. She overtook former Australia player Belinda Clark's record who had held the record sine 1997. Mandhana is also well within reach of becoming the first player to score 1000 runs in women's ODIs in a calendar year.

Thanks to Mandhana's innings and her partnership with Pratika Raval, India Women added 55 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs before the partnership was broken. India, one of the favorites to win the tournament, are currently unbeaten with two wins in two matches.

The Indian batter has played 17 matches in 2025 and has scored 982 runs so far at an average of 57.76. She has also hit four hundreds - also the most in a calendar year in women's ODIs, and three fifties as well with the highest individual score of 135. Before Mandhana, Clark held the record for nearly three decades when she scored 970 runs 16 matches in 1997 at an average of 80, with three tons, four fifties and a highest of 229 not out. Clark was the first double centurion in ODIs across men's and women's teams.

Players with most runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs