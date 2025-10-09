/WPL teams will have option of retaining five players ahead of mega auction - Check purse, dates, and RTM details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises will be allowed to retain up to five players ahead of the upcoming mega auction for WPL 2026. The development was reported by ESPNCricinfo on Thursday (Oct 9) by citing an email sent to the franchises. The deadline for teams to announce the retention is November 5 with the auction set to take place between November 25-29. This would be the second mega auction of the WPL after the inaugural mega auction ahead of maiden WPL season in 2023.

How will WPL retention work ahead of mega auction?

The franchises will have option to retain up to five players - a maximum of three capped players, two foreign players, and maximum two uncapped Indian players. If a franchise chooses to retain all five players then one of them has to be an uncapped Indian player. The WPL franchises also have an Right-to-Match (RTM) option available for them as well. A franchise can use all five RTMs if it does not retain any players. Subsequently, four retentions will leave the teams with one RTM, three retentions means two RTMs and one retention will give the teams four RTMs.

What is the budget available for the franchises?

The WPL franchises will have a total budget of INR 15 crore ($2 million approximately). The league has decided amount for each retention at INR 3.5 crore (Player 1), INR 2.5 crore (Player 2), INR 1.75 crore (Player 3), INR 1 crore (Player 4) and INR 50 lakh (Player 5).

All five retention will cost a team INR 9.25 crore, four retentions will be worth INR 8.75 crore, for three players retained it will be INR 7.75 crore, two retentions are priced at INR 6 crore and a single retention is worth INR 3.5 crore.