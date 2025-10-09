Ravi Ashwin questions KKR player's place in India team, says 'not sure' why selectors are picking him

Rana has played two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is for India so far. In those matches, Rana has picked four wickets in Tests, 10 in 50-over cricket and five in the shortest format.
Harshit Rana's stocks has risen quite a lot in the recent times. From bowling KKR to victory in IPL 2024 final against SunRisers Hyderabad to making his debut on Australia Test tour - the pacer is now somewhat an all-format bowler for India, having made his debut in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin, however, isn't impressed with the pacer's selection across formats at all. Rana, who recently played at the Asia Cup 2025, will next be seen on Australia's white-ball tour where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is starting October 19.
"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is – In Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8. But I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL final that flew off the edge (Nitish Kumar Reddy’s dismissal). He has played for a while now for that one delivery,” Ashwin remarked while talking on his YouTube channel.
Rana has played two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is for India so far. In those matches, Rana has picked four wickets in Tests, 10 in 50-over cricket and five in the shortest format. While he has not been exception with his numbers, Rana's got something which has impressed the selectors and India coach Gautam Gambhir who was also the mentor of KKR in IPL 2024. In the IPL, Rana has played 34 matches and taken 40 wickets since his debut in 2022 and has since played only for Kolkata Knight Riders in the league.