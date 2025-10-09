/Shami throws weight behind captain Shubman Gill, urges fans to stop ‘meme game’ and accept BCCI’s decision

Out-of-favour Indian quick Mohammed Shami has backed newly-appointed India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill in his role amid a meme war against the BCCI's decision. Trolls filled social media after learning about Gil’s appointment as the new skipper ahead of Team India’s marquee away tour of Australia starting later this month.

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma in both Tests and One-Dayers recently; Rohit’s Test retirement announcement before the UK tour forced the selectors to name a new captain, while they handpicked Gill as Rohit’s successor in ODIs, considering the next 50-over World Cup two years later.

Shami, who failed to find a spot back in the Indian Team since the IPL last year, has urged the fans to stop targeting players through social media memes, instead asking them to accept the BCCI’s decision to pick Gill to lead Indian cricket forward.



“Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hai is sawal ko leke. (There have been a lot of memes on this question.) I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. So, he has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill for that, so we should accept it,” Shami said on the matter.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

“People should not raise questions over the captaincy. This is not in our hands. Someone is the captain today, and there will be someone else tomorrow. This cycle will continue,” he continued.

Also read | Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives threat from underworld: Mumbai Crime Branch



Meanwhile, the former Test ace is missing from Team India’s white-ball squads for the forthcoming Australia series, with the selectors picking Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna over him. Although Shami’s ODI performance peaked during the last 50-over World Cup in India two years ago, where he bagged 24 wickets in seven contested matches, an ankle injury afterwards killed his momentum, and with that, his chances of making a comeback.



Shami, however, hasn’t lost hope of returning to the Indian Team as he readies himself to spearhead Bengal’s pace attack in the Ranji Trophy second round starting October 15.

