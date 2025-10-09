/Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives threat from underworld: Mumbai Crime Branch

In a shocking development emerging out of Indian cricket, batter and 2025 Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh has received a threat call from the underworld, the Mumbai Branch Police confirmed. Per the investigation, the D-Company, led by terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, sent three ransom demands to Rinku’s promotional team between February and April this year, asking for INR 5 crore. Meanwhile, the police have made advancements in this case, arresting two suspects, Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed, from the Caribbean and handing them over to the Indian authorities on August 1.

Those arrested were also on record demanding INR 10 crore ransom from Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the late former MLA Baba Siddiqui. However, a TV9 report has claimed that during the interrogation, one of them even admitted to calling Rinku demanding ransom.



Meanwhile, Rinku’s rise to fame has put him in the mainstream media, under everyone’s watch, including who’s who from the underworld. Born and raised in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku had humble beginnings before becoming an IPL star. Following his five-sixes feat in the last over during an IPL 2023 game against the Gujarat Titans, Rinku made his India debut in 2024, also featuring in the recently concluded Asia Cup campaign.

Against Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup final, Rinku, playing his first game of the tournament, hit the winning runs and helped India clinch the crown for the record ninth time.



Representing India in the shortest format, Rinku has played 54 T20I matches, scoring 550 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 161.77 and averaging 42.31. In the Indian Premier League, Rinku has played 58 games for three-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 1099 runs. He was also part of KKR’s 2024 IPL-winning side.

