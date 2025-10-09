/IND vs AUS 2025: Glenn Maxwell hopes to return for India T20Is despite wrist surgery

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could feature in the upcoming marquee T20I series against India. After not being picked for the first two T20Is due to a fractured wrist, Maxwell, who underwent surgery last week, is hopeful of regaining full fitness in time for the final three games. The ‘Big Show’ was hit on his right wrist off a struck shot by Mitchell Owen in the nets ahead of the New Zealand T20Is, ruling him out of the series and all action for around a month. He returned home immediately to see a specialist and now remains hopeful of making a comeback and playing a part in the India T20Is.

While the first two games will take place at the end of October (29 and 31) in Canberra and Melbourne, respectively, the remaining three matches are scheduled for Hobart (Nov 2), the Gold Coast (Nov 6), and at the Gabba in Brisbane (Nov 8).



Not only eyeing the international assignment, but Maxwell also aims to feature in the BBL 2025 upon getting completely fit.

"I think having the surgery last week sort of gives me a little bit more hope of playing some part in that India series, if I can get myself right," Maxwell said in Melbourne on Thursday (Oct 9).



"The only reason I had the surgery was that the options they gave me were to miss that series completely (or)no surgery, or have surgery and it gives me a slim chance to hopefully play a part. And if not, I'll be ready earlier for the BBL, and I think it leaves me in good stead to get the rest of my body right."



Meanwhile, this other freak injury adds up to his bizarre catalogue, which includes him breaking his leg at a birthday party and having a concussion from falling off a golf cart.



"I was probably just a bit unlucky with the position that it hit me on the arm," Maxwell said. "When it hit me, I thought I was lucky that it hit just bone and it wasn't too much flesh, and it was going to be right.



"But, yeah, another unlucky one."



It, however, also forced him to consider bowling to a plethora of Aussie power hitters in the nets.



"I try to avoid bowling to those guys," Maxwell said. "Guys like Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mitch Owen and Cam Green, long levers, strong, it just comes back too quick. It's not fun, but I should know better. I should know better to bowl into the hip, and I'll be doing that, I think, come BBL time."

