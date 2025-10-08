/Joe Root unfazed by Matthew Hayden's 'naked run' bet on century drought ahead of Ashes

England batter Joe Root, who is the Test cricket's second-highest run scorer of all time, has never scored a century in Australia in red-ball cricket. As the England team gets ready for Ashes Down Under, ex-Aussie batter Matthew Hayden has bet on Root ending the drought this time. The England batter, however, remains unfazed by the talk and says that the tour is not about him. England last won an away Ashes back in 2010-11, nearly an year before Root made his debut for England.

Root brushes aside Matthew Hayden's 'naked run' threat

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, while talking about the upcoming Ashes on the podcast 'All Over Bar The Cricket' said: "I'll walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't get a hundred this summer." Joe Root, when asked about the same, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, said: "They are going to say what they want to say anyway, so why bother worrying about it? It doesn't make a huge amount of difference. When we look back in five years' time, no one is going to remember what Matthew Hayden said to me ... Greg Blewett, Mark Waugh, whoever it is. They are going to look back on the scoreline and think that is a historic England win or not."

Root's Test numbers in Australia