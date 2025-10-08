/India-W vs South Africa-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Head-to-head Record in ODIs

India Women will take on South Africa Women in Game 10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Thursday, Oct 9. India enters the match on the back of two convincing victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, South Africa has bounced back strongly, securing a commanding win over New Zealand after an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to England Women. Before this crucial clash begins, here are the key head-to-head records to watch out for.

IND-W vs SA-W: Head-to-head records

The history between India Women and South Africa Women in ODIs heavily favours the Indian team. The two sides have met 33 times, with India winning 20 of those encounters. South Africa has managed to win 12, while one match ended without a result.

India Women’s highest total in this rivalry is 337/9 in 50 overs, achieved against South Africa in Colombo (RPS) on 7 May 2025, with an impressive run rate of 6.74, leading to a victory.

On the other hand, South Africa’s lowest total is 80 all out in 43.1 overs, at a miserly 1.85 runs per over, in Patna on 22 December 1997, where they lost to India.