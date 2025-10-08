/'If someone cheats in just two months...': Chahal addresses cheating allegations made by ex-wife Dhanashree

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has strongly denied the cheating allegations on Wednesday (Oct 8) made by his ex-wife, choreographer, Dhanashree Verma. A recent clip from her current OTT reality show went viral, where she hinted that Chahal had cheated on her just two months into their marriage. Responding to the claim, Chahal said the accusations were false and baseless.

"I am a sportsperson, and I do not cheat. If someone cheats in just two months, would the relationship even last four and a half years?" Chahal said in a conversation with the HT Media house.

Chapter over for Chahal

The 35-year-old spinner said he had moved on from his past and urged others to do the same. “This chapter is over for me. But some people are still stuck there. Even today, some continue to use my name for attention. I am not concerned anymore,” he said, adding that this would be the last time he talks about the issue.

Chahal and Dhanashree married in December 2020, after connecting during the COVID-19 lockdown through her dance classes. However, their relationship ended in early 2025 when they jointly filed for divorce. According to court documents, they had been living separately since 2022. Reports suggest Dhanashree received ₹4.75 crore as part of the divorce settlement.

Chahal reveals his future plans

When asked about his current relationship status, Chahal smiled and said, “I am single and not looking to mingle right now.” He also shared his passion for online gaming and revealed plans to step into the e-gaming industry soon.

Chahal out of contention for the Indian T20I team?

After a stellar IPL 2025 campaign with Punjab Kings (PBKS) (16 wickets in 14 games), leg-spinner Chhal did not make the cut for the Indian T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just months away, it seems highly unlikely that he will feature in the team. So far, Chhal has played 80 T20Is, picking 96 wickets with an economy rate of 8.09. His last appearance for India in a T20I was on August 13, 2023, against the West Indies at Lauderhill. However, Chahal was part of the winning T20I World Cup squad in 2024, although he did not feature in a single game during the tournament.

Chahal also boasts a phenomenal IPL record, having taken 221 wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker in the cash-rich league.