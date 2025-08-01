'Wanted to give a message...': Chahal's take on his divorce with Dhanashree — Here's why he wore 'Sugar daddy T-shirt'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for much off-the-field drama, with his personal life becoming a public topic of discussion. When the news of divorce between Chahal and Dhanashree Verma came out, much was said and written about what transpired behind the curtains. On the eve of the last court hearing of the couple, Chahal was seen sporting a black tee that read "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" in white. The message was understood by most to be addressed to Dhanashree. The sportsman has now confirmed that yes, it was.



Referring to the message on the t-shirt, Chahal said in a conversation with Raj Shamani, "Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn't want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (which I gave through the T-shirt)."

Why did Chahal wear that T-shirt?

Chahal added that he had not planned to wear such a t-shirt to the court hearing initially. But later, something occurred from the 'other end' that compelled him to do so. "Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kara, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message)," he was quoted saying.