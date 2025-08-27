/From Ravichandran Ashwin to Yuzvendra Chahal, 5 bowlers with most wickets in IPL

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
India's star spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in Indian Premier League history. Chahal has played 174 matches and has taken 221 wickets at a bowling average of 22.76. In 2024, he became the first bowler in the IPL history to take 200 wickets.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, features next on this list with 198 wickets in 190 IPL matches at a bowling average of 27.33. Bhuvi needs two more wickets to complete his 200 wickets in IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder, Sunil Narine, features third on this list. In 189 IPL matches, he took 192 wickets at a bowling average of 25.63. In IPL 2024, Narine became the first player to score a century and take a hat-trick in the same match (KKR vs RR).
Piyush Chawla, known for his mystery spin bowling, is next on this list with 192 wickets in 192 IPL matches at a bowling economy of 7.96. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (August 27). Ashwin represented five teams during his IPL career (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR). Overall in IPL, Ashwin played 221 matches and took 187 wickets at a bowling average of 30.22 and economy of 7.20.