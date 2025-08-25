LOGIN
From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 16:43 IST

From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep Singh - 99 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

India's star pacer, Arshdeep Singh, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. So far, in 63 matches, he took 99 wickets at a bowling average of 18.30.

Arshdeep needs only one more wicket in T20Is to join the elite club of bowlers with 100 wickets in T20Is.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list with 96 wickets in 80 matches at a bowling average of 25.09.

His last appearance in T20Is for India was in 2023 (against West Indies in Lauderhill).

Hardik Pandya - 94 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

With 94 wickets in 114 T20 International matches, Hardik features third on this list.

He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the current cricket era.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

India's swing king, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is next on this list with 90 wickets in 87 T20I matches at a bowling average of 23.10. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah - 89 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, ranked fifth on this list. In 70 T20 International matches, Bumrah took 89 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.27.

It will be interesting to watch how Bumrah will contribute to team India with his deadly pace bowling in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

