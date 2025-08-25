/From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

From Arshdeep Singh to Hardik Pandya, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.
India's star pacer, Arshdeep Singh, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. So far, in 63 matches, he took 99 wickets at a bowling average of 18.30.
Arshdeep needs only one more wicket in T20Is to join the elite club of bowlers with 100 wickets in T20Is.
Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list with 96 wickets in 80 matches at a bowling average of 25.09.
His last appearance in T20Is for India was in 2023 (against West Indies in Lauderhill).
With 94 wickets in 114 T20 International matches, Hardik features third on this list.
He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the current cricket era.
India's swing king, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is next on this list with 90 wickets in 87 T20I matches at a bowling average of 23.10. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, ranked fifth on this list. In 70 T20 International matches, Bumrah took 89 wickets at a bowling economy of 6.27.
It will be interesting to watch how Bumrah will contribute to team India with his deadly pace bowling in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.