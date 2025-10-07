/Former India skipper MS Dhoni certified as DGCA-approved drone pilot

Former India captain and 2011 ODI World Cup winner MS Dhoni has added another achievement outside cricket. Dhoni announced on Tuesday (Oct 7). Dhoni announced that he has completed the DGCA-approved drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace. Known for his love for machines and technology, Dhoni is now officially certified to fly drones.

“Happy to announce that I have completed my DGCA Drone pilot certification program with Garuda Aerospace,” Dhoni wrote on Facebook. This milestone adds to his long list of accomplishments, both on and off the field.

Also read | Gautam Gambhir brings SPARTAN mentality to Indian team, says Varun Chakravarthy

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Garuda Aerospace, a DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), has trained over 2,500 drone pilots so far. Speaking about Dhoni’s achievement, Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said it was a proud moment for the company. “Having our brand ambassador and investor, MS Dhoni, personally undergo the training and get certified as a pilot is a monumental milestone for us. He picked it up very quickly and was extremely focused on learning.”

Dhoni’s hands-on approach and interest in technology inspire the entire Garuda Aerospace team, according to the CEO. This step also highlights Dhoni’s willingness to learn and adapt, even after retiring from international cricket.

Apart from cricket, Dhoni has pursued various ventures over the years. In 2011, he was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. On the cricket field, he remains one of the most successful captains and players in Indian history, scoring 17,266 international runs, completing 829 dismissals, and playing 538 matches across formats.