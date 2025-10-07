/Gautam Gambhir brings SPARTAN mentality to Indian team, says Varun Chakravarthy

Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, fresh off winning the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, praised head coach Gautam Gambhir for bringing a strict and focused mindset to the team. According to Chakravarthy, Gambhir encourages players to give their best on the field and leaves no room for mediocrity.

“I have already worked with him in the IPL, and we won that in 2024, so it’s not new to me. But one thing I can say about him is that he brings a Spartan mentality to the team. Losing is not an option. You have to give everything on the ground, and later on, whatever happens, happens. When he is around, there is no mediocrity. You can’t be average in the field,” Chakravarthy told the media during the CEAT Cricket Rating awards in Mumbai on Tuesday (Oct 7).

Chakravarthy also credited India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Gambhir for giving him a clear role when he returned to the team after a long absence. This, he said, boosted his confidence and helped him focus on his game.

“When I made my comeback, Surya and GG told me that they see me as one of the team’s main wicket-takers. They backed me throughout, and I have to give them credit for that,” Chakravarthy added.

Chakravarthy had been out of the national team for more than three years but had strong performances in consecutive IPL seasons. His role in the team now is clear: take wickets, attack the stumps, and handle challenging overs in the powerplay, middle overs, and death overs. “That’s the role they have given me, and I’m happy to do that,” he added.