/Why October 12 will be a landmark day for Indian women’s cricket? Details inside

October 12 will be a special day for Indian women’s cricket as the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam gets ready to celebrate two of Andhra Pradesh’s finest cricketers. Ahead of India’s Women’s ODI World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday (Oct 12), the stadium will unveil stands named after former India captain Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Kalpana, marking a historic moment for women’s cricket in the state.

The idea came from India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who suggested it to Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh during the ‘Breaking the Boundaries’ chat in August 2025. ‘’Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women’s cricket,” Lokesh was quoted as saying to PTI.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) added, “The tribute to Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana reflects a deep commitment to honouring players who have redefined women’s cricket in India while inspiring the next generation.”

Who are Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana?

Mithali Raj, one of the most iconic figures in women’s cricket, remains the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs with 7805 runs in 232 matches at an average of 50.68, including seven centuries. She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is and 699 runs in 12 Tests, highlighted by her monumental 214, the highest individual score by an Indian in women’s Test cricket. Raj retired in 2022, ending a storied 23-year international career that transformed Indian women’s cricket.

On the other hand, Ravi Kalpana, who represented India in seven ODIs between 2015 and 2016, has been a significant figure in Andhra cricket. Her journey from regional cricket to the national team continues to inspire young players from the state, including Arundhati Reddy, S Meghana, and N Shree Charani.